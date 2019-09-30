Kali Crome Receives 2019 Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship

MARYSVILLE – Kali Crome, Bremen, is the recipient of the 2019 Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship from Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH). The scholarship amount is $2,000. Crome, a nursing student at Washburn University, Topeka, was a 2017 graduate of Marysville High School.

Crome was accepted into the Washington University nursing program beginning with the spring 2019 semester. She will received $1000 from the Hoppenstedt Trust Nursing Scholarship per semester in the 2019-2020 academic year.

In addition to maintaining a 3.56 GPA, Crome is very active at Washburn University. She participates in Love Your Melon (LYM), which is an organization dedicated to supplying beanies to children battling cancer, and Bod Squad, a student organization to spread school spirit (Washburn University’s mascot is the Ichabod). Upon completion of nursing school, she plans to work for a few years to gain more nursing experience, before specializing in a field that provides excellent care for patients. Crome has been gaining hands-on experience in the nursing field as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Community Memorial Healthcare since 2017.

The scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust and was created by his family in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, spent his life farming and raising livestock. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. A patient of Community Memorial Healthcare, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staff members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital.

“Awarding the Scholarship reflects Mr. Hoppenstedt’s high regard for our nurses, and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage and assist those individuals like Kali who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession,” said Curtis R. Hawkinson, hospital administrator.