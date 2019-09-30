UPDATE: Doniphan County Case Now a Homicide Investigation Following Victim’s Death

DONIPHAN COUNTY– Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) confirmed that the man injured Sunday, Sept. 22, during a fight at a party in Doniphan County has died from his injuries.

Jason W. Pantle, 42, of Cummings, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was being treated for head injuries following the altercation.

Charges in the case are expected to be amended due to Pantle’s death. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Additional inquiries in the case should be directed to the Doniphan County Attorney’s office.