Leavenworth Woman Found Guilty of Medicaid Fraud, Computer Crime

By
Derek Nester
-

LEAVENWORTH – A Leavenworth woman has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud and committing a computer crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Ena Louise Mathis, 53, pleaded guilty last week in Leavenworth County District Court to one felony count of Medicaid fraud and one felony count of committing a computer crime. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed Mathis submitted false claims to the Medicaid program to pay for in-home assistance for a Medicaid beneficiary during times when the beneficiary was in a hospital or a resident in a nursing facility. In total, Mathis falsely billed the Medicaid program for $6,425 over an interactive computer system used by the Medicaid program. The crimes occurred between July 28, 2016, and January 31, 2017.

District Judge Michael Gibbens accepted the plea. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 30.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Ed Brancart of Schmidt’s office.

Previous articleScholarships awarded to nursing students
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR