Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/9/19

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

September 9, 2019 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Scoby leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Tim Burdiek and Dennis Henry, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Windfarm Attorney James Neeld called to speak to Commissioners. Dennis Henry moved to hold a thirty minute executive session until 9:40 am to discuss attorney-client privileges. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Attorney James Neeld, and County Attorney Brad Lippert. At 9:40 am, Commissioners extended the executive session for an additional thirty minutes. The meeting returned to open session at 10:10 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Following the executive session, Chairman Gary Scoby announced that the zoning presentation has been rescheduled for Monday, September 23rd at 9:00 am in the courtroom of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Dennis Henry moved to approve the Standard Agreement for Engineering Services with Cook, Flatt, & Strobel Engineers for professional engineering services on the Nemaha County Soldier Creek Windfarm Project. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Gary Scoby signed the agreement as presented.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• he will be assisting at the mock active shooter drill at Nemaha Central High School next Monday, September 16th.

• they are currently holding eight inmates in the jail.

• they will be picking up an inmate this week that has been at the Larned State Hospital.

• a patrol car hit a deer this past week.

The board reviewed a Real Property Relief Application submitted by Stephen Fangman. Dennis Henry moved to approve the application as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. The County Appraiser and the County Clerk will prorate the amount of tax to be collected on this property for the 2019 tax year.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 3, 2019 meeting. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of September.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board. Diane presented to Commissioners a lease agreement with Omaha Paper Company, Inc. to lease the dishwashers used at the Sabetha and Seneca Nutrition Centers at a rate of $369.00 per month. Commissioners agreed to allow Diane to lease dishwashers through this company. Also, Diane discussed with Commissioners raising the suggested donation cost to dine at the Senior Center and to receive a delivered meal.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Brad to review the lease agreement with Omaha Paper Company, Inc. for the leasing of dishwashers at the Sabetha and Seneca Nutrition Centers.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Gary Scoby adjourned the meeting at 1:00 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:00 am.