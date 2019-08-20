Devin Treaster Fundraiser Announced

By
Derek Nester
-

After months of feeling unwell, treatments since February and an initial negative cancer diagnosis; on July 25th, earth-shattering news forever changed the lives of Devin, his wife Kelsey and their two little ones, Avery (8) & Easton (4)—Devin was diagnosed with cancer of the vocal cords.

While his overwhelming diagnosis was met with fear, worry and disbelief; it was followed by HOPE, LOVE, FAITH and DETERMINATION and Devin is prepared to put up the fight of his life! Devin is a very proud life-long Beloit resident! He has a very long road filled with aggressive treatments ahead of him. Once his biopsy site has healed enough, he will make daily trips to Manhattan for many weeks to receive radiation therapy. Medical expenses associated with Devin’s fight to win his battle continue to mount and our hope is that you will be able to help ease his financial burden, while entering to win an amazing prize of a YETI cooler or BLACKSTONE grill (winners choice), donated by Zachary’s Ace Hardware!! If you are unable to give financially, prayers are encouraged and ALWAYS APPRECIATED!

