Linn School Patrons Discuss Football Program; Gym Construction

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Patrons of the Linn School attended a recent public meeting to gauge support for and consider options for the high school football program. This season has been scheduled, and coaches expect a dozen players, but smaller size classes are coming up.

Merging with Washington County appeared the most feasible alternative, as opposed to dropping the program, or continuing with limited numbers, which could force forfeits of games if enough players are not available. The outcome was going to students with a survey of interest, which will be considered at the August board meeting. It was noted that class sizes could increase down the road, and new lights, scoreboard, and bleachers have been installed following storm damage. An agreement merging the districts Jr. High football program with Washington County begins this fall.

Superintendent John Whetzel used the meeting to discuss alternatives for construction of a new gym, to replace the structure destroyed by a tornado this summer. Many suggested a larger, competition size complex with expanded commons areas that could be used to host tournaments, perhaps serving multi purposes. That option, and other suggestions will be considered as architects determine cost estimates, which may be discussed at the next board meeting.

Repair work continues at the Linn School, including roofing on the ag shop and science building and should be largely complete when classes resume this month.