Nemaha Co. Commissioners Approve Revised Term Sheet With NextEra Energy

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A large crowd was on hand for the Nemaha County Commissioners Meeting Wednesday, as the board moved forward with approval of a revised term sheet establishing guidelines for construction of a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.

Unanimous approval was given the package from NextEra Energy Resources, identifying 120 turbine sites, and 12 alternates. Those are the only sites that will be allowed, with a 300-megawatt cap on the project.

Two additional agreements are being negotiated, and must also be approved before construction, including road use and decommissioning requirements.