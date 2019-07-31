Beatrice City Official Accused Of Driving Under The Influence

The Beatrice City Clerk is being accused of drunken driving; Gage County Court documents reveal.

Erin Saathoff, 40, of Wymore is charged with failing to signal as well as driving under the influence, a first offense.

Court affidavit indicates an officer observed Saathoff fail to signal a turn in Beatrice on June 22nd. Once pulled over, the officer smelled alcohol and reported that she had slurred speech. The preliminary blood alcohol test registered a .142. The traffic stop occurred in the 500 block of Perry Street in Beatrice.

A hearing is scheduled in Gage County Court on August 9th. Saathoff posted bond and was released. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.