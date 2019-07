The Seneca Fire Department, with assistance from the Seneca Police Department, responded to a single-family home engulfed in flames at 7 East. Amador at 1:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

In a post on the Seneca Kansas Police Department Facebook page, the owner of the residence wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

However, at 1:56 a.m. Nemaha County EMS was called to a residence in Bern, Kansas for an adult female with burn wounds. Further investigation found that the female was at the residence caring for a dog when the fire started.

Due to the severity of the wounds, the adult female was transported to University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Seneca Police Department along with the Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.