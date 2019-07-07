Homicide Suspects Arrested In Fairbury Sunday Evening

Derek Nester
Suspects Jerry W. Gilbert & Caitlyn Grable of Odessa, Texas

Authorities in Jefferson County, Nebraska have arrested two suspects Sunday, who are being investigated in connection with a possible homicide.

According to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to 1504 D Street in Fairbury. A perimeter was setup with the assistance of the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. A hostage negotiator used a public address system to make contact with the subjects.

At about 5:30 p.m. two people left the front of the residence and were taken into custody without incident. The suspects are identified at Caitlyn Grable, age 21, and Jerry W. Gilbert, age 25, of Odessa, Texas. Gilbert has been identified in connection to the possible homicide investigation.

On July 4th Jefferson County, Nebraska authorities were given information regarding a possible homicide that occurred on July 1st at Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury.
Shortly after midnight on July 6th a suspect vehicle was located by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, where a 23-year-old Trey Saathoff of Diller, Nebraska was arrested on drug charges.

Evidence was recovered from both the vehicle and crime scene, but authorities have yet to find a victim in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office at (402) 729-2284 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 1-800-525-5555.

The investigation is ongoing.

Derek Nester
