Marysville July 4th Celebration Expands, Includes Music, Games, Fireworks

“We want to celebrate our nation’s freedom with the people who help us enjoy it,” said Paula Landoll-Smith, marketing director for Landoll Corporation and one of the event organizers for the Indepence Day celebration.

Landoll Corporation and the Marshall County Arts Cooperative are inviting everyone to “An All-American 4th of July.” The family-friendly event will take place at the Landoll hangar, Marysville Municipal Airport; admission is by freewill donation.

Outdoor games, craft stations, a live musical performance, food, drinks, and fireworks are part of the celebration.

“I was very excited to hear that Landoll Corporation was interested in partnering with the arts cooperative for another special event,” said Sally Oliver, a board member for the arts organization. “The hangar is such an unusual space, and our county definitely appreciates Landoll’s generosity.”

Last year the two groups worked together to host the “Marshall County Canteen,” a USO-style show that featured Presidio Brass, a professional brass quintet from California, and the Marshall County Community Big Band.

“We pulled a great crowd for the Canteen, and I think this event will pull that crowd plus another group,” said Landoll-Smith. “For us it’s about the quality of life for all ages.”

Family games and craft stations will start at 4:30 p.m. Outdoor lawn games like cornhole, ladder golf, spikeball, and four square will be available for people to play.

“When we started talking about games, we immediately thought of yard games that are family-friendly and easy for all ages,” Oliver said. “We want the afternoon to be fun for everyone.”

There will be patriotic crafts for children to make, too.

A free meal will be served at 6 p.m. compliments of Landoll Corporation. The menu includes all-beef hot dogs, Made to Grill brats, and chips. Citizens State Bank is providing free ice cream from Call Hall Dairy Bar, part of Kansas State University.

A pie baking contest starts at 6 p.m. Those interested must have their pies to the hangar by 6 p.m. Once the pies are judged, individual slices of pie will be sold for $1.

For the competition a pie is any dish that has a crust with a filling: cream, fruit, custard, and savory. Prizes will be awarded and selected by an esteemed ensemble of pie experts.

At 7:15 p.m. the colors will be presented aerially by the Kansas State University Parachute Club during a jump. Weather permitting.

After the flags are displayed, there will be a salute to veterans and service men and women followed by a tribute to first responders.

The musical group Four By Four will perform at 7:30 p.m. Their concert celebrates the legendary music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees, and Motown. The two-act show features classic pop songs performed in fully staged and choreographed production numbers.

“I am looking forward to the music of Four by Four,” Oliver said. “This group should be entertaining as well as fun to sing along with.”

The evening culminates with a fireworks display designed by Sterling Clark, Marysville.

Chris Grauer, a local pilot, will offer helicopter rides from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Two people may ride at a time. Cost is $45 per person.

Plenty of parking is available in the Landoll parking lot off of North Street and 20th Street. Shuttles will be available to bring people to and from the parking lot and event. Handicapped parking is available close to the event location.

“We feel it is important to give back to the community that gives to us every day,” Landoll-Smith said. “We also do events like this to encourage others from other communities to take a look at Landoll and the progressive community that Marysville is. Maybe we can entice them to move to our area.”

More information is available at the arts cooperative’s website, marshallcountyarts.org or by calling 785-713-9866.