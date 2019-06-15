Mitchell County Rural Water District #3 Scholarship Winners Announced

Ryan Broeckelman and Kara Eilert are named the recipients of the 2019 Mitchell County Rural Water District #3 scholarships. Each will receive an award of $750 in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and intention of gaining further education for a college degree.

Ryan is the son of Mike and Sharla Broeckelman of Beloit, and Kara is the daughter of Brad and Vickie Eilert of Beloit.

This is the third year the district has offered this scholarship. Applicants are limited to the children or stepchildren of patrons of the water district with an active meter.

Ryan is a Beloit High School graduate and plans to further his education at the NCK Technical College and obtain a degree in Welding. Kara is a St. John’s High School graduate and plans to further his education at Kansas State University and obtain a degree in Business Marketing.