Deadline July 15 For Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship Applications

MARYSVILLE – Marysville, KS – The deadline for Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH)’s Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship is fast approaching.

Made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust, the scholarship will be awarded to a student who has been accepted into a registered nursing program at an accredited school of nursing. Applicants must be a graduate of a Marshall County High School, have proof of admittance to an accredited nursing program, and meet other eligibility requirements. CMH will award scholarship funds of $1,000 per semester with a maximum of $2,000 per year.

Application forms may be requested by submitting an email address to pasearcey@cmhcare.com. All applications must be postmarked by July 15, 2019, and submitted to Community Memorial Healthcare, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, 708 N. 18th Street, Marysville, KS 66508. Questions may be directed to Ashley Kracht at ackracht@cmhcare.org.

The Henry W. Hoppenstedt Nursing Scholarship program is made possible through the Henry W. Hoppenstedt Trust and was created in 2006 to advance nursing and nursing education. Heinrich “Henry” Wilhelm Hoppenstedt, born and raised near Herkimer, Kansas, spent his life farming and raising livestock. Of German descent, he was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen, KS. A patient of CMH, Hoppenstedt was especially fond of nursing staff members who cared for him during his stays at the hospital. Never married, Hoppenstedt considered the nursing staff his “family” and would often bring them gifts of candy and flowers. Upon his death in November of 2004, Hoppenstedt’s will provided for the establishment of the nursing scholarship program to be administered by CMH and awarded on an annual basis.

Awarding the scholarship reflects Hoppenstedt’s high regard for nurses and is an important way in which CMH can address today’s nursing shortage and assist those students who are dedicating their careers to the nursing profession.