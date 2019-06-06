‘Big Red One’ To Celebrate Victory Week 2019

FORT RILEY, Kansas – To honor the men and women of the “Big Red One” and its proud century long legacy, the 1st Infantry Division will host its annual Victory Week celebration June 10-14 at Fort Riley.

Soldiers participate in events of camaraderie and remembrance throughout the week.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend Victory Week ceremonies and unit sporting events, which will begin June 10 with a formation run, basketball, combatives (mixed martial arts), football, soccer, softball, volleyball and water “brolo.” Public finals for all sport events except combatives will be held June 12; combatives finals are slated for June 13.

While Victory Week is a time for celebration, it is also a time to honor the lives of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving with the division. The Victory Park Wreath-Laying Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. June 10 at the division’s headquarters building, 580 1st Division Road. Victory Park contains bricks bearing the names of 632 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines who lost their lives while serving with the 1st Inf. Div. During this ceremony, two Soldiers will be memorialized with additions of bricks.

During a June 13 ceremony, Soldiers and Veterans will celebrate their units’ heritage in a Combined Regimental Lineage Ceremony, scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the division’s headquarters building, 580 1st Division Road

Victory Week will conclude June 14, with the presentation of the Victory Cup, won by the unit that earned the most points competing in qualifying sporting events throughout Victory Week. Following the Cup presentation which begins at 10 a.m., the Manhattan Recruiting Station will conduct an enlistment ceremony for 20 future Soldiers. The event will conclude with the Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony.

Community members without Department of Defense ID cards who wish to attend may use the trusted traveler Program or apply for a day pass at the visitor control center at the Marshall Army Airfield Gate located off I-70, exit 301. More information about accessing Fort Riley can be found here: https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/visitor-info.