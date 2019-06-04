Rock Hills All-Stars Relish Final Opportunity

The 34th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are taking place this Saturday in Beloit. When the DII East All-Stars take the field, there will be a great presence from the Rock Hills Grizzlies. It will also be the final time for all three men to represent Rock Hills. Zane Colson and Dereck Gillett will be headed off to college in the fall and their coach Brock McMillan, who will be an assistant this weekend, is headed to Beloit High School to teach and be an assistant with the Trojans football program.

Over the four seasons that Colson and Gillett were part of the program, the Grizzlies went 30-9. The past two seasons both finished with 8-2 records and tough playoff losses to solid TVL teams in Hanover (2017) and Axtell (2018).

Colson contributed throughout all four seasons and was stellar on both sides of the ball. As a senior, he was a 1st Team All-State LB and as a junior, he was 1st Team All-State at RB. He finished his career with 5,882 all-purpose yards, which included 4,236 yards and 64 TD rushing. He also registered 440 tackles on defense in his career with 45 TFL. This past season he had a career high 147 tackles with 18 TFL. Colson accredited a lot of the success he had to the confidence McMillan showed in him throughout his career.

(Colson cut)

Colson is headed off to Kansas Wesleyan in the fall to play for the Coyotes football team.

Gillett fought a shoulder injury for much of his senior season and ended up playing in just half of the team’s 10 games. He showed great flashes at QB when given the opportunity. He finished with 492 yards and eight touchdown passes in 2018, but excelled in a first-round playoff win over Doniphian West, going 7-11 for 249 yards and 4 TD. He started two seasons at QB and finished with 1,227 yards and 15 TD passing. Gillett, who is set to play football and move to WR at Benedictine College, is looking forward to having another opportunity to play with Colson and rep for the Grizzlies one final time.

(Gillett cut)

McMillan is leaving Rock Hills after going 39-18 over six seasons. As an assistant, this is his first opportunity to coach in the 8-Man All-Star Game. He is looking forward to coaching his kids one final time before heading off to Beloit High.

(McMillan cut)

The Rock Hills all-stars will take the field in the DII All-Star Game Saturday morning at 10:00 for the East squad. If you can’t make it to the games at Trojan Field in Beloit, pregame coverage begins on KD Country 94 and the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network at 9:30 and can also be heard online at 8manallstars.com.