Hoisington Man Sentenced To 21 Years For Murder

GREAT BEND – (June 3, 2019) – A Hoisington man was sentenced today to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree intentional murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Chaz Stephens, 26, pleaded guilty in April to second degree intentional murder in connection with the March 2018 death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter in Hoisington.

District Judge Mike Keeley today sentenced Stephens to a total of 253 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Hoisington Police Department and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies. Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner and former Assistant Attorney General Lyndzie Carter of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.