Regional NewsKansas News

Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for January 2022 murder

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LACROSSE – (September 30, 2022) – A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January 2022 murder of a LaCrosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was sentenced in Rush County District Court by Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman. Stipe pleaded guilty on August 10 to one count of first degree murder. Gatterman also ordered Stipe to pay $5,000 in restitution.

The charges stem from the January 11, 2022, murder of Leslie Marvin Randa, 61, in LaCrosse. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office.

Related charges against one additional defendant remain pending. Charges are merely accusations; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

