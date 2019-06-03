Heritage Tractor Announces The Purchase of Todd Tractor

Heritage Tractor, a local John Deere dealership, announced that it will be joining the Seneca, KS. community by acquiring Todd Tractor Company later this summer. The Heritage Tractor owners have had a longstanding connection to the Northeast Kansas area.

The Dummermuth family started the John Deere dealerships in the Waterville and Marysville communities in the 1950’s.

Since its inception in 1952, Todd Tractor has focused on providing customers with an ideal experience and empowering employees with meaningful work. Heritage Tractor plans to continue the Todd Family’s successful heritage. Many of the same faces will continue their longstanding support of the Seneca community.

“The collaboration of multiple locations will benefit every one of our customers—especially in the Seneca area,” said Ken Wagner, owner and CEO of Heritage Tractor. Additional locations increase the parts and service capacity and present a larger inventory of new and used equipment to serve customers. Heritage Tractor’s larger dealer group will allow for more employee training and support for customers.

While the Todd Tractor name may be changing, the company’s goal will always stay the same: to provide superior service with honesty and integrity to every customer who walks through the door.

For updates and more information about the transition, visit HeritageTractor.com/senecainfo.

About Heritage Tractor: Heritage Tractor is a full-service John Deere dealership that provides agricultural and outdoor equipment as well as OEM parts and certified service. The company has proudly served customers since 1998.

About Todd Tractor: Todd Tractor Co. has been providing quality John Deere products and exceptional service to the Seneca area since 1952. The full-line John Deere dealer began as a family-owned business.