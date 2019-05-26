Big Blue River at Blue Rapids Forecasted To Reach New All-Time Record Friday

UPDATE: New projections late Sunday evening have the Big Blue River at Blue Rapids reaching 63.4 feet on Friday evening. This would be a new all-time high record. Graphic above is the updated projection.

ORIGINAL STORY ———-

The latest projections on flooding of the Big Blue River at Blue Rapids has the river rising to 63.2 feet by the morning hours of Thursday, which would place the river 1 tenth shy of an all-time record of 63.3 feet, set on July 22, 1993.

The projection is made by the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at the National Weather Service, and takes into account past precipitation and forecasted precipitation amounts for 24 hours into the future.

The latest observation made at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th showed the river at 57.41 feet.

Meanwhile, at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuttle Creek Lake was observed at 1,132.15 feet above sea-level, which is 57.15 feet above normal pool level. The 3-day forecast for lake levels is a continued rise to 1,132.95 on Monday, 1,133.68 on Tuesday, and 1,134.19 on Wednesday. At 1,136 feet the flood control pool of the lake reaches 100 percent, and any additional inflows into the lake will be released to ensure dam safety. The all-time record was set on July 23, 1993 at 1,137.8 feet.

An evacuation advisory is in place for Rock Ford Campground and the State Park below the Dam at Tuttle Creek. The River Pond and Rocky Ford areas of Tuttle Creek State Park will close at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26th to the public.