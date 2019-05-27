Linn Cleans Up After Storm Leaves Path Of Destruction

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

The Linn community was the most recent storm hit, with wind force Monday morning termed EF-0 by the National Weather Service, yet did substantial damage, with the school hit hard. Reports were that the new gym was damaged, the concession stand at the football field is gone, bleachers were flipped with buses damaged, as well as some buildings in town. Many vehicles were struck, and trees were downed. Clean up commenced with local volunteers Monday.

This was similar to the storm that hit Marysville recently, it came up fast with little warning for residents.