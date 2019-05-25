EVACUATION ADVISORY For Rocky Ford Campground & The State Park Below The Dam At Tuttle Creek Lake

(RILEY AND POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES, KS – May 25, 2019) The US Army Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service have received a forecast for Tuttle Creek Lake to reach a level of 1133.71 ft by MONDAY, May 27. This forecast has triggered an Evacuation Advisory for the Rocky Ford Campground and all visitors of Tuttle Creek State Park below the dam. All occupants of the Rocky Ford Campground, as well as all visitors at Tuttle Creek State Park below the dam are asked to exit the area. The Rocky Ford Campground is lake campground south of Tuttle Creek State Park below the dam and east of the Big Blue River off Beach Drive. Residents should expect road closures to the dam in the coming days.

No other Evacuation Advisories have been issued for any other parts of Riley County or Pottawatomie County.

An Evacuation Advisory is to notify residents or property owners that their property may be flooded or their access to the property may be impacted. At this time evacuation is recommended; however, you may be ordered to evacuate in the near future.

Tuttle Creek Lake levels and inflows are being closely monitored. If a level of 1136 feet is forecast based on weather conditions, the US Army Corps of Engineers will begin releasing water from the tubes in effort to manage the lake level without a spillway release. A release from the tubes should not cause flooding downstream. Find information about the three-day forecast at http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/nwk/lakepool.txt.

If a release from the spillway gates becomes necessary, residents downstream will be notified as soon as information is available.

Significant rainfall is expected this evening and over the next few days. Flash flooding is also a danger in Riley and Pottawatomie Counties, especially near Wildcat Creek. Residents in all of these areas are advised to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Sign up for Emergency Alerts to receive direct notification of flooding and severe weather.

Riley County Emergency Alerts https://www.rileycountyks.gov/alerts (785) 537-6333

Pottawatomie County Emergency Alerts https://www.pottcounty.org/eAlerts (785) 457-3358

A floodplain map is available at www.cityofmhk.com/floodmap. Residents living in areas highlighted in red and yellow should begin making preparations now.

Notification types and meanings:

Residents of projected flood affected areas may receive one or all of the following depending which of the respective evacuation zones they live in:

A. High Water Advisory- An advisory that notifies residents or property owners that their property may receive high water or their access to their property may be impacted.

B. Evacuation Advisory- An advisory to notify residents or property owners that their property may be flooded or their access to the property may be impacted, evacuation is recommended, and that they may be ordered to evacuate in the near future.

C. Evacuation Order- A notification of “Imminent Danger” to notify residents or property owners that their property may be flooded or their access to the property may be severely impacted. This order to evacuate is considered as mandatory for non-residents as a curfew is important for security of the affected areas.

Other steps residents should take include:

Making an emergency kit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/survival-kit-supplies.html

Creating a household evacuation plan that includes pets https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/make-a-plan.html

Connecting with neighbors to make plans and share information

Information is also available on the City of Manhattan website at www.cityofmhk.com/flood. Updates will be shared on Facebook ManhattanFloodUpdates and on Twitter @updatesflood as well. News releases will be published daily or as additional information becomes available.