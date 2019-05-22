Big Blue River At Blue Rapids To Break 2nd Highest Level Record Thursday

By
Derek Nester
-
May 12, 2019 photo of the Big Blue River at Blue Rapids/U.S. Highway 77 Bridge. Photo Courtesy of Andy Persell/Facebook

BLUE RAPIDS KAN. – The Big Blue River at Blue Rapids is expected to rise above the second highest level recorded on Thursday evening, according to projections from the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday the level was recorded at 52.14 feet, just shy of the 2nd highest all-time record of 53.19 feet on October 18, 1973. The river also moved from flood stage to moderate flood stage early this morning. Major flood stage is reached at 68 feet, when water reaches the top of the levee north of Blue Rapids.

The highest recorded level of the river at Blue Rapids was recorded on July 22, 1993 at 63.3 feet.

The Big Blue River at Blue Rapids carries the water from a drainage area of 8, 342 square miles including portions of Kansas and Nebraska.

