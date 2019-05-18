Plans For The Vermillion 150th Move Forward

Vermillion’s 150 sesquicentennial Anniversary will be held May 24th through 27th. The town is planning a grand weekend which will begin with the Vermillion Library holding an old-fashioned outdoor movie, the Greatest Showman on Friday evening east of the depot. The library will provide snacks and drinks compliments of Seneca Wholesale. The movie will be shown at around 8 o’clock or near dusk. The public is invites and ask to bring their lawn chairs and or blankets on Friday night as well as on Saturday for the parade and library events and Sunday for the Peterson’s event.

The Saturday activities will begin at 7:00 am with a 5K walk/run in memory of Sheryl Massie followed by the Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H breakfast at the Vermillion School from 7:00 till 10:30. So come prepared to run and eat. Rheta Matson will serve lunch at the school for those visiting the Craft Fair. Food vendors and Craft Fair participants are needed. If you care to participate, call Debbie Evans if you are a food vendor, at 785-382-6851 and Rachel Combs, 785-927-0499, for the Craft Fair registration.

Ongoing events such as the Car Show starting at 7:30 am, and the Quilt Show and Arts and Craft Fair will start at 9 am. The Car Show will register on Main Street. The Quilt Show will be held at the old Methodist Church and the Craft Show will be held at the Vermillion School Gym.

The Parade theme will be “Then and Now” 1869-2019. The registration for the parade will be 10:30, with the parade starting at 11:00 am. Joe Horigan will be announcing the parade and the judges will be Norma Stallbaumer of Axtell, Nancy Lisher of Frankfort, Pat Brady of Lillis and Diana Wickersham of Olatha. Parade entries that will be judged are Best Bicycle entry, Best Float entry, Oldest or most unique vehicle, most interesting Implement and most original Horse-drawn entry. We are hoping for a great parade. To preregister, go online for the Parade entry form or call Audrey Broxterman 785-382-6294, to register.

The Grand Marshal’s for the parade will be Mabel White, Thelma Gaddis and John Worden. Richard Gibbs, the Legion Commander for many years will be the Legion Grand Marshall. Honorary Grand Marshal’s are; Vi Dotson, Dorothy Tilley and Bill Bramhall, Vermillion’s most senior citizens.

The Library will be hosting children’s games and races from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm south of the depot. Dan, Dan the Magic Man from Great Bend, KS. Dan will perform his magic at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon north of the depot. MarKan Sales Co. is providing soft drinks for the children.

There will be a street dance provided by the “Red Dirt Band” on the evening at 9 pm.

The Sunday events will be services at the Community Church at 10:30 am, followed by the Alumni banquet at 1:00 in the school gym. The Manhattan Zoo Animals Ambassador program will be here at 2:00 pm to introduce the welcome families to some of the animals they currently have. At 4:00 pm, The Peterson Farm Bros will be here to entertain everyone. They are to perform at the Vermillion Park. We are excited to have this wonderful group who profess Faith, Family and Farming visit Vermillion. Again, please bring your lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.