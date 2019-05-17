More Area High School Graduations On Tap; Collin Klein To Speak At Marysville

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

Another round of graduations is slated for this weekend, as Valley Heights commencement Saturday at 2 will include 22 seniors. Nemaha Central at Seneca has 52 graduates with commencement Sunday at 1:30.

Marysville High School will begin a new tradition with 58 for graduation inside the new activity center Sunday at 2:30. A Baccalaureate Service in the MHS auditorium Sunday at 1:30 will feature former Kansas State University football standout and Heisman Trophy finalist Collin Klein, whose visit was coordinated by the Marshall County Ministerial Alliance. Senior scholarship awards were presented Thursday, as class Salutatorian Raudy Latta, and Valedictorian Sierra Becker were announced, with the top ten percent of the graduating class.