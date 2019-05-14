Hamel Named Rock Hills Football Coach

Rock Hills High School has found their new head football coach. Colby Hamel will take over the position left vacant by the resignation of Brock McMillan in March. Hamel has been approved by the USD 107 Board of Education and will also be teaching various classes. He comes to Rock Hills after being an assistant coach the past two seasons at Lakin High School, his alma mater. He was also most recently the head coach for the middle school boys basketball team at Lakin.

Hamel graduated from Lakin in 2012 and then spent two seasons as an offensive lineman at Garden City. From there, he played two seasons at Center at Fort Hays State, playing and starting in all 23 games.

Hamel takes over a Rock Hills team that went 8-2 in 2018, but did graduate five seniors including 8-Man All-Stars Zane Colson and Dereck Gillett. The top returner will be Rylee Whelchel, back for his senior season after battling through some injury issues as a junior. He has just over 2,400 all-purpose yards in his career.

KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 Sports talked with Hamel on Tuesday afternoon about the new job. When asked what drew him to the Rock Hills job, Hamel said there were multiple factors.

As stated earlier, the Grizzlies will lose some talent from last season’s squad, but there are key players returning. Hamel touched on the potential of this Grizzlies team.

Our full interview with Colby Hamel can be found at the link below:

Colby Hamel Interview