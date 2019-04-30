UPDATE: Body of David L. Madden Found; Rice Co. Standoff Ends

RICE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced that the standoff with a suspect who shot the Rice County Sheriff and Undersheriff Monday evening ended just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of David L. Madden inside the residence at 490 Avenue S. in Raymond, Kan. Also, found deceased in the home was Thomas T. Madden, 65, the father of the suspect, and owner of the home where the standoff occurred. No threat to the public exists any longer as a result of these shootings.

The investigation suggests that when Madden shot the Undersheriff, a female and a child accompanied him in the vehicle. Madden then fled the area and drove to his residence in Alden to retrieve guns and ammunition. He then went to his father’s home, where it is believed he fatally shot Thomas Madden prior to the Sheriff and deputy arriving. Then it is believed the female left the scene. A short time later, when the Sheriff arrived, which was at approximately 5:40 p.m., he was fired upon and shot in the leg.

After the Sheriff was shot, Madden exchanged gunfire with additional responding law enforcement officers. Over the next several hours the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, and the KBI, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, the Sterling Police Department, the Lyons Police Department, and many other area law enforcement agencies, attempted to safely determine the suspect’s location in the home.

They first located the body of Thomas Madden. Then, at approximately 12:10 a.m., authorities located the body of David Madden, which ended the standoff. It is suspected that David Madden died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team remain in Rice County interviewing witnesses, and assisting the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in processing multiple crime scenes.

The condition of the Undersheriff remains critical but stable, and the Sheriff was released from the hospital.

David Madden was a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of Megan Foglesong, and was also indicted last week on federal firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing.