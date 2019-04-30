Riley Co. Police Report Drug Take-Back Success

MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Saturday, April 27, 2019 the Riley County Police Department in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration hosted a drug take-back event at two locations in Manhattan.

The take-back event was a huge success at both locations. In just four hours, approximately 158 pounds of medications were collected.

At the Riley County Police Department, officers collected 4 boxes of medications weighing 48.5 pounds total. The Westloop Dillons location collected 5 total boxes of medications weighing 110 pounds total.

We appreciate the public’s participation in the event. Proper disposal of medications at take-back events help to prevent pill abuse and theft by providing a place to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.