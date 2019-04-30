Riley Co. Police Report Drug Take-Back Success

By
Derek Nester
-

MANHATTAN, KAN. – On Saturday, April 27, 2019 the Riley County Police Department in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration hosted a drug take-back event at two locations in Manhattan.

The take-back event was a huge success at both locations. In just four hours, approximately 158 pounds of medications were collected.

At the Riley County Police Department, officers collected 4 boxes of medications weighing 48.5 pounds total. The Westloop Dillons location collected 5 total boxes of medications weighing 110 pounds total.

We appreciate the public’s participation in the event. Proper disposal of medications at take-back events help to prevent pill abuse and theft by providing a place to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

