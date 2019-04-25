Marshall Co. Historical Society Quarterly Meeting Set

By Bruce Dierking

The quarterly meeting of the Marshall County Historical Society is Sunday afternoon. Public is welcome to the meeting and program at 2:30 p.m. at the Axtell American Legion, featuring Gary Ronnebaum portraying Abe Lincoln, speaking on the history of the Axtell community.

At 3:30 Sunday, St. Mary’s Church at St. Benedict will host Emporia State Universities 110 member acapella choir, along with a guest organist from Kansas State University, David Pickering. The programs are free and open to the public.