Marshall Co. Transfer Station Free Disposal Day Saturday

By Bruce Dierking

Free disposal day at the Marshall County Transfer Station continues Saturday 8-3, accepting residential waste, non commercial construction and demolition materials, scrap metal and appliances at no charge.

A disposal fee will be charged for tires. Wood pallets, yard waste/debris, and commercial waste will not be accepted. For details contact the Public Works Department at 785-562-5349.