Marshall Co. Transfer Station Free Disposal Day Saturday

By
Derek Nester
-
Photo by Tom Parker

By Bruce Dierking

Free disposal day at the Marshall County Transfer Station continues Saturday 8-3, accepting residential waste, non commercial construction and demolition materials, scrap metal and appliances at no charge.

Listen for local news 3 times daily at 7:10 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:10 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY as well as Classic Country FM 94.1 & 1570 AM KNDY.

Find our daily news podcast online anytime at 955kndy.com

A disposal fee will be charged for tires. Wood pallets, yard waste/debris, and commercial waste will not be accepted. For details contact the Public Works Department at 785-562-5349.

Previous articleLocal Unused Medication Collection Sites Set For Saturday
Next articleMarshall Co. Historical Society Quarterly Meeting Set
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR