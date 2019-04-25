Child Care Emergency Training For Babysitters Sunday

By Bruce Dierking

The Washington County Hospital will host a program on babysitters training on child care emergencies Sunday evening. Everyone is welcome, at no charge, to learn hands on experience with CPR, choking and etc.

Drs. Hodgson and Sherlock, and APRN Andrea Blumer will present the conversation, Sunday 5-6:30 p.m. at the FNB meeting room in Washington. For details go online to washcohospital.net.