K-State Agriculture Today: 1603 – FSA Farm Ownership Program…Learning About Alfalfa

  • Down Payment Farm Ownership Program
  • 2024 Alfalfa School
  • Crossbreeding Cattle

 

00:01:05 – Down Payment Farm Ownership Program: Kansas Farm Service Agency farm loan chief, Josh Ridder, kicks off today’s show by discussing the down payment farm ownership program which is under the direct farm ownership program at FSA.

Farmers.gov

FSA Service Centers

 

00:12:05 – 2024 Alfalfa School: Continuing the show is K-State wheat production specialist, Romulo Lollato, and director of commodities at Kansas Farm Bureau, Mark Nelson, as they preview the upcoming alfalfa school.

2024 Alfalfa School

 

00:23:05 – Crossbreeding Cattle: Part of the Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast concludes the show for today. K-State’s Brad White, Bob Larson and Bob Weaber talk about the benefits of crossbreeding cattle.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Beef Sire Selection Manual

Breed and Composite Selection

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

