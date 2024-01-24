K-State Agriculture Today: 1603 – FSA Farm Ownership Program…Learning About Alfalfa

Down Payment Farm Ownership Program

2024 Alfalfa School

Crossbreeding Cattle

00:01:05 – Down Payment Farm Ownership Program: Kansas Farm Service Agency farm loan chief, Josh Ridder, kicks off today’s show by discussing the down payment farm ownership program which is under the direct farm ownership program at FSA.

00:12:05 – 2024 Alfalfa School: Continuing the show is K-State wheat production specialist, Romulo Lollato, and director of commodities at Kansas Farm Bureau, Mark Nelson, as they preview the upcoming alfalfa school.

00:23:05 – Crossbreeding Cattle: Part of the Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast concludes the show for today. K-State’s Brad White, Bob Larson and Bob Weaber talk about the benefits of crossbreeding cattle.

