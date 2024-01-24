The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/24/2024
945: The Partyline with Natalie & Mandi – 1/24/2024
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
USDA Invests $2.8 Million in Clean Energy Projects to Strengthen Kansas Farms and Businesses
TOPEKA, Jan. 22, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rura Development Kansas Director Christy Davis today announced that Rural Development is investing $2.8...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marysville Chamber & Main Street Accepting Nominations
Together Marysville is the theme for the Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s annual meeting and banquet. The event is Saturday, February 24, at Venue...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Overland Park Becomes First Home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The College Baseball Foundation and Visit Overland Park proudly announce that the College Baseball Hall of Fame will establish its inaugural physical location in Overland...
NEWS PODCASTS
326: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/24/2024
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 1/24/2024
― Advertisement ―