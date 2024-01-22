Cloud Co. Comm. College Releases Study Detailing Economic Impact To Region

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
3 min.
HomeKD Country 94 News

An economic impact study released today by Cloud County Community College reveals the college has a $68.5 million annual impact in its 12-county service area, which supports one out of 70 jobs.

One out of every 70 jobs in the service area, which is made up of Cloud, Clay, Washington, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Republic, Jewell, Smith, Osborne, Lincoln, and Ottawa counties, are supported by the activities of Cloud and its students. The study also found high returns on investment in Cloud County, highlighting its value beyond a traditional educational institution.

The Economic Impact Analysis, reflecting fiscal year 2021-22, measured how Cloud County affects the local economy. An Investment Analysis, which is a comparison of the costs and benefits, further demonstrates the return on investment. Community colleges across Kansas teamed up with Lightcast, a leading company specializing in labor market analytics and economic impact to conduct a comprehensive economic impact study of all 19 Kansas community colleges.

In return for their investment, Cloud students receive higher future earnings that continue to grow throughout their working lives. For example, the average Cloud associate degree graduate from FY 2021-22 will see annual earnings that are $14,200 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Kansas. For every dollar students invest in Cloud in the form of out-of-pocket expenses and forgone time and money, they will receive a cumulative value of $9.10 in higher future earnings.

“The results affirm Cloud County’s impact to the region, and the fulfillment of our mission to prepare students to lead successful lives and enhance the vitality of our communities,” said Cloud County President Amber Knoettgen. “This is clearly evidenced through the fact that 70 percent of our graduates stay within our 12-county service area after graduation.”

For taxpayers, the benefits are also substantial. The benefits and costs yield a benefit-cost ratio of 2.3. For every dollar of taxpayer money invested in Cloud, taxpayers will receive a cumulative value of $2.30.

The education and training Cloud provides for regional residents has the greatest impact. In FY 2021-22, Cloud alumni generated $59.6 million in added income for the regional economy, which is equivalent to supporting 817 jobs. That is an economic boost similar to hosting the World Series nine times.

Throughout the analysis year, Cloud County injected $68.5 million into the college’s 12-county service area, which includes operations spending, student spending and alumni impact. The college’s annual payroll and other spending generates $8.1 million in added income.

This economic impact study draws from diverse sources, blending data from Cloud County’s FY 2021-22 academic and financial reports, the Kansas Board of Regents, alongside industry and employment statistics from sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, all anchored by Lightcast’s Multi-Regional Social Accounting Matrix.

The results of the analysis demonstrate that Cloud County is a strong investment for all three major stakeholders –– students, taxpayers and society. As shown in the study, students receive a substantial return for their investments in their education at Cloud. At the same time, taxpayers’ investments in Cloud County returns more to government budgets than it costs and creates a wide range of social benefits throughout Kansas.

Statewide, the Kansas community college system has an annual $6.7 billion economic impact on the state. Kansas community colleges serve more than 115,000 students across the state, and 72% of those students remain in Kansas.

“The economic impact of Kansas community colleges is significant and the workforce development provided by each college across the state of Kansas is vital to a prosperous Kansas economy,” said Heather Morgan, Executive Director of the Kansas Association of Community Colleges. “This study provided insights into how Kansas community colleges contribute not only to individual student success but also to the broader prosperity of our state.”

To access the executive summary, as well as a one-page summary, on Cloud County’s economic impact study, visit www.cloud.edu/about.

Previous article
Marshall County Commission Meeting – 1/16/2024
Next article
The Sports Ticket 1-22-24 CHIEFS ADVANCE-HS WRAP-JOSH EILERT BEATS KU-KSU HOOPS-LEE OUT
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State

0
Via K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night's game against (7/7) Kansas State. Per Conference...

Late 9-0 Run Propels K-State Past 9/9 Baylor in Overtime, 68-64

0

Late Run Lifts Texas Tech Past K-State, 60-59

0

Chiefs Defeat Dolphins, 26-7, to Advance to the Divisional Round for a Sixth-Straight Season

0

Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25

0

Royals invite 23 players to Major League Spring Training

0

No. 3 Kansas to Play at UCF Wednesday

0

Big Second Half Surge Carries K-State to 81-67 win at West Virginia

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!