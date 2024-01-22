Marshall County Commission Meeting – 1/16/2024

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes from 1/8/24 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

County Counselor Andy Lohmann met with the Board.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Merck, Sharp & Dohme, LLC

For private vaccines

$1,108.43-Health Fund-P.O. #7078

MFI Medical

For blood draw chair

$4,506.99-Health Fund-P.O. #7021

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For January 2024 Contract

$2,600.00-District Court-P.O. #6988

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Road crews were out all weekend clearing roads.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. US Imaging will begin scanning the Register of Deeds records on February 5th and hope to be completed by the 21st. They expect to be scanning records 24 hours per day. Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig were informed of the plan.

County Treasurer Angie Price met with the Board. She presented the Board with the investment report as of 12/31/23.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Daniel Jackson for the construction of a garage at 312 E 8th St, Frankfort. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Infill Housing Revitalization application for Jones Family Rentals, LLC to move a house onto a full finished basement with new roof, siding and garage addition at 213 W 5th St, Frankfort. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve an extension for Richard and Maryann Kabriel’s Neighborhood Revitalization construction to September 1, 2024. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the General Obligation Bond payment for Home Sewer in the amount of $9,775.30 to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:10 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:22 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 to begin at 8:30 a.m.