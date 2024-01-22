Marshall County Commission Meeting – 1/16/2024

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
2 min.
HomeKNDY Radio News
Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes from 1/8/24 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

County Counselor Andy Lohmann met with the Board.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Merck, Sharp & Dohme, LLC
For private vaccines
$1,108.43-Health Fund-P.O. #7078

MFI Medical
For blood draw chair
$4,506.99-Health Fund-P.O. #7021

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS
For January 2024 Contract
$2,600.00-District Court-P.O. #6988

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Road crews were out all weekend clearing roads.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. US Imaging will begin scanning the Register of Deeds records on February 5th and hope to be completed by the 21st. They expect to be scanning records 24 hours per day. Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig were informed of the plan.

County Treasurer Angie Price met with the Board. She presented the Board with the investment report as of 12/31/23.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Daniel Jackson for the construction of a garage at 312 E 8th St, Frankfort. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Infill Housing Revitalization application for Jones Family Rentals, LLC to move a house onto a full finished basement with new roof, siding and garage addition at 213 W 5th St, Frankfort. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve an extension for Richard and Maryann Kabriel’s Neighborhood Revitalization construction to September 1, 2024. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the General Obligation Bond payment for Home Sewer in the amount of $9,775.30 to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:10 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:22 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Previous article
Farm Bureau Insight: Caring is a superpower
Next article
Cloud Co. Comm. College Releases Study Detailing Economic Impact To Region
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State

0
Via K-State Athletics FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night's game against (7/7) Kansas State. Per Conference...

Late 9-0 Run Propels K-State Past 9/9 Baylor in Overtime, 68-64

0

Late Run Lifts Texas Tech Past K-State, 60-59

0

Chiefs Defeat Dolphins, 26-7, to Advance to the Divisional Round for a Sixth-Straight Season

0

Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25

0

Royals invite 23 players to Major League Spring Training

0

No. 3 Kansas to Play at UCF Wednesday

0

Big Second Half Surge Carries K-State to 81-67 win at West Virginia

0

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!