K-State Agriculture Today: 1597 – Eagles…Farm and Ranch Transition

Fins, Fur and Feathers: Eagles

Farm and Ranch Transition Conferences

Using Technology for Cattle Margins

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Eagles: Beginning today’s show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers this time they talk about eagles and why people might be seeing more of them.

Fins, Fur and Feathers

00:12:05 – Farm and Ranch Transition Conferences: K-State agriculture economist Robin Reid continues the show by discussing the upcoming Farm and Ranch Transition conferences. She shares how attendees can get the most from the conference.

AgKansitions

00:23:05 – Using Technology for Cattle Margins: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, finishes today’s show by saying one way to increase margins in 2024 is to utilize technology to locate cows in the pen. He says using transponders can save time, reduce herd disruption and provide health information.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan