Scott Schrum Joins Outside Sales Team at New Age Industrial

Norton, KS – January 15, 2024- New Age Industrial is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Schrum for Outside Sales in the Material Handling Division. Scott is a passionate and dedicated business professional with over 30 years of experience in sales and management.

After graduating from the University of Kansas in 1992 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Minor in Economics, he began his career in the grocery industry. For 10 years, he worked at New Age Industrial in the Supermarket Sales Division. Since then, Scott has held a variety of sales and management positions with Walmart and is an entrepreneur with a portfolio of successful businesses.

Scott is a strong team player with a proven track record of success in building relationships and motivating others. He has a deep understanding of e-commerce and is a safety and efficiency expert. His hands-on experience in the supply chain and warehouse side of the business has given him a keen eye for identifying opportunities for improvement through thoughtful solutions.

In his new position in Outside Sales, Scott will work directly with the National Sales Manager, Bob Brackle, and the manufacturer’s representatives to maintain existing business and create new opportunities. He will also attend a variety of national trade shows with the Material Handling Sales Team.

According to Scott, one of his primary goals at New Age Industrial is to educate others about the company’s unique ability to design and manufacture custom aluminum solutions. Another of his top priorities is to help customers identify areas for improvement within their warehouses and distribution centers. Scott shared, “We have a chance to show people a better way to be more efficient and safer while improving their overall businesses and processes.”

When asked what made him want to come back to work for New Age Industrial, he said, “New Age is a great company with great people and great work ethic, and they produce great products. Material handling has evolved so much, so it’s an exciting area of the business to be involved in. I’m glad to be a part of this growing division!” He also shared, “It was nice to come back after so many years and see some of the same faces that were here when I left New Age in 2002. That level of loyalty from the employees says a lot about this company!”

We congratulate Scott Schrum on his new role and look forward to working with him. We are excited to have him on the team. Scott said, “I am excited to re-join the team at New Age Industrial. I am impressed with the company’s commitment to quality, and I am confident that I can make a positive contribution to the team.”

About New Age Industrial-New Age Industrial is the leading aluminum extruder and fabricator of storage and transportation equipment in the United States. They design and manufacture heavy duty, yet lightweight aluminum products for various industries including foodservice, supermarket, and material handling. The products are easy to customize to fit a customer’s exact needs. For more information, contact New Age today, and their team of experts will be happy to assist you. Visit online at www.newageindustrial.com or call 800-255-0104.