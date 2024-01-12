K-State Agriculture Today: 1595 – Grain Market Predictions…Aquifers in Kansas

  • WASDE Report Expectations
  • The State of Water in Kansas
  • Below Average Winter Temperatures

 

00:01:05 – WASDE Report Expectations: A grain market update with K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien starts today’s show. He talks about the current market as well as USDA pre-report trade estimates.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE Report

 

00:12:05 – The State of Water in Kansas: Continuing the show is Susan Metzger, Brownie Wilson and Earl Lewis to discuss water in Kansas. They talk about the current state of the High Plains Aquifer and what people should think about for its future.

KDA – Division of Water Resources

K-State – Kansas Water Institute

 

00:23:05 – Below Average Winter Temperatures: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, completes today’s show with a weather update. He says that people can be expecting to experience below average temperatures within the week.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

