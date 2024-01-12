K-State Agriculture Today: 1595 – Grain Market Predictions…Aquifers in Kansas

WASDE Report Expectations

The State of Water in Kansas

Below Average Winter Temperatures

00:01:05 – WASDE Report Expectations: A grain market update with K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien starts today’s show. He talks about the current market as well as USDA pre-report trade estimates.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

WASDE Report

00:12:05 – The State of Water in Kansas: Continuing the show is Susan Metzger, Brownie Wilson and Earl Lewis to discuss water in Kansas. They talk about the current state of the High Plains Aquifer and what people should think about for its future.

KDA – Division of Water Resources

K-State – Kansas Water Institute

00:23:05 – Below Average Winter Temperatures: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, completes today’s show with a weather update. He says that people can be expecting to experience below average temperatures within the week.

