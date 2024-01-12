Governor Kelly Announces Nearly $5M for Digital Skills Training

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced a $4.75 million initiative to improve the digital skills of Kansans not yet able to maximize the power of the internet. The Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans (DOCK) program strengthens access to necessary digital tools and opportunities.

“The Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans initiative further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Kansans have the tools necessary to be successful in the digital world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing almost $5 million in digital skills training, we are creating a future for every Kansan to harness the power of technology and unlock its full potential.”

“Developing the state’s workforce is a top priority for the Legislature,” Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins said. “We’re committed to empowering all Kansans with the digital knowledge and skills that will expand access to career opportunities and enable our Kansas businesses to thrive.”

“Equipping Kansas workers with digital skills is essential to develop our workforce and grow our economy,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “The DOCK program can help us accomplish that important goal.”

DOCK promotes access to digital resources by providing awards for digital skills development programs. The maximum individual award is $250,000, with required matching funds at 5 percent.

“It is critical to recognize the importance of this type of training as Kansas continues to support the needs of a changing workforce while bringing high-speed internet to everyone,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This program will amplify opportunities for more Kansans by expanding the skills they need to participate in the digital economy.”

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) encourages local governments, community organizations, educational institutions, and others to partner in making the DOCK program a success.

“KOBD is committed to ensuring that every Kansan has the access and tools needed for their future success,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, KOBD director, said. “Eliminating barriers will continue to level the playing field for all residents of Kansas, fostering innovation and economic growth opportunities.”

To learn more about the entities eligible to apply, click here.

KOBD has scheduled a webinar from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17. To register for the webinar, click here. The application window will be open for seven weeks.