Governor Kelly Announces Nearly $5M for Digital Skills Training

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced a $4.75 million initiative to improve the digital skills of Kansans not yet able to maximize the power of the internet. The Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans (DOCK) program strengthens access to necessary digital tools and opportunities.

“The Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans initiative further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Kansans have the tools necessary to be successful in the digital world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing almost $5 million in digital skills training, we are creating a future for every Kansan to harness the power of technology and unlock its full potential.”

“Developing the state’s workforce is a top priority for the Legislature,” Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins said. “We’re committed to empowering all Kansans with the digital knowledge and skills that will expand access to career opportunities and enable our Kansas businesses to thrive.”

“Equipping Kansas workers with digital skills is essential to develop our workforce and grow our economy,” Senate President Ty Masterson said. “The DOCK program can help us accomplish that important goal.”

DOCK promotes access to digital resources by providing awards for digital skills development programs. The maximum individual award is $250,000, with required matching funds at 5 percent.

“It is critical to recognize the importance of this type of training as Kansas continues to support the needs of a changing workforce while bringing high-speed internet to everyone,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This program will amplify opportunities for more Kansans by expanding the skills they need to participate in the digital economy.”

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) encourages local governments, community organizations, educational institutions, and others to partner in making the DOCK program a success.

“KOBD is committed to ensuring that every Kansan has the access and tools needed for their future success,” Jade Piros de Carvalho, KOBD director, said. “Eliminating barriers will continue to level the playing field for all residents of Kansas, fostering innovation and economic growth opportunities.”

To learn more about the entities eligible to apply, click here.

KOBD has scheduled a webinar from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17. To register for the webinar, click here. The application window will be open for seven weeks.

Previous article
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/8/2024
Next article
AG Kris Kobach and KBI recognize AMBER Alert Awareness Day
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!