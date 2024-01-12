Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/8/2024

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present for the meeting. Commissioner Ungerer was ill.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:40 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board. Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution 24-01-08-1 a Declaration of Local Emergency for the next 7 days for the impending snow storm. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes from 1/2/24 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Keith Bramhall as Chairman of the Board for the upcoming 2024 year. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the 2024 Reorganization of Marshall County as presented and as listed below. Motion passed 2-0.

REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD OF MARSHALL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

8:30 a.m. January 08, 2024

Emergency Management Director:

CURRENT: William Schwindamann Jr.

Public Works Administrator:

CURRENT: Mike Craig

County Health Nurse:

CURRENT: Cheryl Skalla

Public Health Officer:

CURRENT: Dr. Nancy Zidek

Noxious Weed Director:

CURRENT: Mike Craig

County Counselor:

CURRENT: Galloway, Wiegers & Brinegar law firm

Agency on Aging:

CURRENT: Ashley Lyhane

Investments:

Authorize County Treasurer Angela Price to invest the County’s funds in County Federally insured depositories and State Investment Pool for 2024.

County Newspaper:

Marysville Advocate & Frankfort Area News – both

(previously alternated)

Depositories of county funds:

County Treasurer:

Designate the following depositories of the county funds

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

State Bank of Bern, Axtell, KS

United Bank and Trust, Beattie, KS

First Commerce Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS

First National Bank, Frankfort, KS

First Heritage Bank, Vermillion, KS

Citizens State Bank, Waterville, KS

Western National Bank, Summerfield, KS

Citizens State Bank & Trust Co, Bremen, KS

County Attorney:

Designate the following depositories of the county funds

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Sheriff:

Designate the following depositories of county funds. Unanimous.

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Clerk of the District Court:

Designate the following depositories of county funds

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS

Citizens State Bank, Marysville, KS

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The crews are preparing for the impending snowstorm.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

KCAMP

For 2024 annual contribution

$168,831.00-Empl Benefits (Tort Liability) Fund-P.O. #7089

NKC Environmental LEPP

For 1st quarter sanitarian appropriation

$3,028.05-Appropriation Fund-P.O. #7090

Henry M Adkins & Son, Inc.

For 2024 licenses & maintenance

$6,755.00-Election Fund-P.O. #7116

NCKs Reg Planning Commission

For 2024 dues

$3,500.00-County General (Commissioners)-P.O. #7118

KAC

For 2024 dues

$3,553.21-County General-P.O. #7117

Lindeen/Rosebaugh – Ott Electric

For GE 22 cu ft chest freezer

$1,129.00-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6849

S & S Service

For Elkay Drinking Fountain

$1,055.10-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6850

Playscapes

For replacement play stations

$4,051.50-Health Building-P.O. #7074

Honeyman Ford, Inc.

For 2023 Explorer

$38,525.00-Appraiser’s Cap Outlay-P.O. #6782

Schurle Signs

For Final pymt for awning on new building

$12,641.00-Covid IAP Supp 3 Fund-P.O. #7076

Draperie Décor Interiors

For 20 blinds for all windows at 600 Broadway ½ pymt

$6,054.06-Covid IAP Supp 4-P.O. #7077

Johnson Co Med Examiner

For autopsy

$5,006.00-County Coroner Fund-P.O. #6664

Steven Kraushaar

For contract services

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6987

Eakes Office Solutions

For Office desk

$4,866.75-County General (Register of Deeds) Fund-P.O. #6917

Around the Office, Kansas City, KS

For 2 IBM typewriters and print wheels

$1,369.50-County General (Register of Deeds) Fund-P.O. #6918

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to update on the meals and transportation. The new kitchen cabinets and countertops have been ordered. The epoxy for the floors will be scheduled for this Spring.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Tim Scheele from Clk II St I at $20.53/hr to Clk II St II at $20.75/hr. Motion passed 2-0.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following step raises. Motion passed 2-0.

Grant Duncan Sheriff Deputy yr 3 $23.31 to Sheriff Deputy yr 4 $23.58/hr

Logan Woodyard Jail Admin 1 $27.87 to Jail Admin 2 $28.42/hr

Tim Jones Comm Op 4 hr $21.13 to to Comm Op 5 yr $21.40/hr

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following step raises. Motion passed 2-0.

Margaret Obermeyer Comm Op 10 yr $22.99 to Comm Op 20 yr $23.58/hr

Michelle Reinhart Comm Op 10 yr $22.99 to Comm Op 20 yr $23.58/hr

Sheriff Tim Ackerman informed the Board of some anticipated expenses he is planning on for the 2024 year. They will be updating the laptops in the patrol cars and purchasing new rifles with suppressors. He is anticipating spending around $39,000 on these items. The State is requiring that the radios used will need to be on an encrypted channel, if the current radios do not have this capability, then new radios will also be necessary.

James Leis with the Marysville Police Dept. met with the Board. They will again be sponsoring the National Night Out and Red Ribbon Week and are asking for dollars from the Special Alcohol fund to help offset these costs. National Night Out in the amount of $2,500 and Red Ribbon Week in the amount of $5,000.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve $7,500 donation from Special Alcohol to the Marysville Police Dept. in support of National Night Out and Red Ribbon Week. Motion passed 2-0.

Craig Kilbourn with Network Computer Solutions and Commissioner Jon Ungerer joined a Zoom call with Commissioners Bramhall and Blaske, Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla to discuss the technology needs for the new health building.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:38 a.m. Motion 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.