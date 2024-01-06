Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several Counties In Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

KANSAS COUNTIES:
Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Washington.
Including the cities of Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Marysville, Blue Rapids, Frankfort, Sabetha, Seneca, Hiawatha, Horton, Concordia, Clay Center, Manhattan, Wamego, St. Marys, Holton, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Minneapolis, Bennington, Abilene, Herington, Junction City, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, and Topeka
WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 plus inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE: Portions of north central and northeast Kansas.
- WHEN: From Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
NEBRASKA COUNTIES:
Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Harrison, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Monona, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Pottawattamie, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Shelby, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne.
Including the cities of Bloomfield, Schuyler, Pawnee City, Fremont, Sterling, Osmond, Oakland, Bellevue, Logan, St. Edward, Lincoln, Verdigre, Randolph, Omaha, Hartington, West Point, Wisner, Niobrara, Decatur, La Vista, Crete, Albion, Creighton, Coleridge, Ashland, Woodbine, Stanton, Tecumseh, Falls City, Wayne, Papillion, Norfolk, Columbus, Wahoo, Seward, Wilber, Neligh, Onawa, Milford, Council Bluffs, David City, Pender, Table Rock, Missouri Valley, Pierce, Yutan, Winnebago, Nebraska City, Harlan, Wausa, Beatrice, Blair, Dunlap, Mapleton, Fairbury, Macy, Elgin, Lyons, Crofton, Plattsmouth, Tekamah, Laurel, Walthill, Plainview, and Auburn.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE: Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast, and southeast Nebraska.
- WHEN: From Sunday evening through late Monday night.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.