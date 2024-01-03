K-State Agriculture Today: 1588 – 2023 Ag Law…Corn and Soybean Schools

2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Tax

Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools

Ag Technology BCI is Excited About

00:01:05 – 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Tax: Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, begins today’s show by reviewing a few of his top agricultural law and tax stories from 2023.

00:12:05 – Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools: Continuing the show is K-State farm systems specialist, Ignacio Ciampitti, as he discusses the combined corn and soybean schools. We are also joined by Ron Wilson from the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development with a Kansas Profile.

00:23:05 – Ag Technology BCI is Excited About: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts, Brad White, Dustin Pendell, Phillip Lancaster and Bob Larson, round out today’s show talking about the technologies they are interested in for the new year.

