Frankfort Native & Former K-State Women’s Basketball Player Ebert Transfers To Oklahoma State

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports
Image Courtesy of Oklahoma State University Athletics

Via Oklahoma State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team has added Emilee Ebert, a standout with four years of Big 12 Conference experience to her credit, to its roster it was announced today by Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt.

“Our team has had some unfortunate and bad luck that you hope you never have to deal with throughout the course of a season. Our staff has worked hard to find the right player and person we trust to be able to come in and make a positive impact for us,” Hoyt said.

“We have been battling with very limited numbers and Emilee will help fill a void for us. I have known and respected her since I recruited her in high school. It is a rare opportunity to get someone of her character, ability and experience at this time of year. She’s going to be a much needed addition for the Cowgirls!”

Ebert, a 6-0 guard, competed in 118 games and made 61 starts over the past four years at Kansas State. During her time in Manhattan, she averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. Ebert tallied 236 assists, 63 steals and 41 blocks as a Wildcat as well.

Her assist total is tied for the 23rd-best total in program history.

Last year, Ebert played in a career-high 36 games after seeing action in 31 contests as a junior. During her sophomore campaign, she was the only Wildcat to start all 27 games and averaged a career best 5.9 points per outing.

A native of Frankfort, Kansas, Ebert was tabbed as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 pick in 2023 after earning second-team honors in 2021. In 2020, she was named to the league’s Academic All-Rookie Team.

Previous article
310: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/2/2024
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.