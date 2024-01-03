Frankfort Native & Former K-State Women’s Basketball Player Ebert Transfers To Oklahoma State

Via Oklahoma State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team has added Emilee Ebert, a standout with four years of Big 12 Conference experience to her credit, to its roster it was announced today by Cowgirl head coach Jacie Hoyt.

“Our team has had some unfortunate and bad luck that you hope you never have to deal with throughout the course of a season. Our staff has worked hard to find the right player and person we trust to be able to come in and make a positive impact for us,” Hoyt said.

“We have been battling with very limited numbers and Emilee will help fill a void for us. I have known and respected her since I recruited her in high school. It is a rare opportunity to get someone of her character, ability and experience at this time of year. She’s going to be a much needed addition for the Cowgirls!”

Ebert, a 6-0 guard, competed in 118 games and made 61 starts over the past four years at Kansas State. During her time in Manhattan, she averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. Ebert tallied 236 assists, 63 steals and 41 blocks as a Wildcat as well.

Her assist total is tied for the 23rd-best total in program history.

Last year, Ebert played in a career-high 36 games after seeing action in 31 contests as a junior. During her sophomore campaign, she was the only Wildcat to start all 27 games and averaged a career best 5.9 points per outing.

A native of Frankfort, Kansas, Ebert was tabbed as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 pick in 2023 after earning second-team honors in 2021. In 2020, she was named to the league’s Academic All-Rookie Team.