K-State Agriculture Today: 1587 – Controlling Coyotes…Women Managing the Farm

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Coyote Control: Starting the show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers. This week the pair discusses coyote control.

00:12:05 – Women Managing the Farm Conference: K-State’s Robin Reid and Sandra Wick keep the show going by previewing the Women Managing the Farm conference taking place in February. They have a couple of special plans to celebrate the 20th year.

00:23:05 – How Checkoff Money is Spent: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, completes today’s show by taking a closer look at how checkoff dollars work to help the dairy industry, Kansas dairy farmers and consumers.

