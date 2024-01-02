K-State Agriculture Today: 1587 – Controlling Coyotes…Women Managing the Farm

  • Fins, Fur and Feathers: Coyote Control
  • Women Managing the Farm Conference
  • How Checkoff Money is Spent

 

00:01:05 – Fins, Fur and Feathers: Coyote Control: Starting the show is K-State’s Drew Ricketts and Joe Gerken with another episode of Fins, Fur and Feathers. This week the pair discusses coyote control.

Fins, Fur and Feathers

 

00:12:05 – Women Managing the Farm Conference: K-State’s Robin Reid and Sandra Wick keep the show going by previewing the Women Managing the Farm conference taking place in February. They have a couple of special plans to celebrate the 20th year.

WomenManagingtheFarm.com

 

00:23:05 – How Checkoff Money is Spent: Mike Brouk, K-State dairy specialist, completes today’s show by taking a closer look at how checkoff dollars work to help the dairy industry, Kansas dairy farmers and consumers.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

