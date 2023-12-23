Winter Storm Watch Issued For Christmas Day Through Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in Nebraska. Those include: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, and Wayne.

  • WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12+ inches in northeast Nebraska, and 1 to 6 inches in east-central and southeast Nebraska. A light glaze of ice is also possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, leading to blizzard
    or near-blizzard conditions in northeast Nebraska.
  • WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast, and southeast Nebraska.
  • WHEN: From late Sunday night through late Tuesday night.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult, especially in northeast Nebraska.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Now is the time to consider alternatives if travel is planned on Christmas Day or Tuesday, December 26th.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

