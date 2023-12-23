Kevin McCullar Jr Scores Career High 34 As Jayhawks Pulls Away For Late 75-60 Win Over Yale

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
The Yale Bulldogs came into Allen Fieldhouse Friday evening and put on a show as the Ivy League team held a 1-point lead at halftime. But it was a career night for Kevin MuCullar Jr, who put up 34 points to lead the Jayhawks to a late surge, and victory, 75-60.

The Bulldogs, who led by as many as 11-points in the first half, kept a lead on the Jayhawks until a 13-1 run in the second half, when Kansas led 51-43 with just over 7 minutes remaining.

Leading scorers for Kansas included McCullar with 34, Nicolas Timberlake with 13, Dajuan Harris with 10. For the Bulldogs, they led in scoring with Bez Mbeng with 13 and August Mahoney with 13. Danny Wolf scored 11.

Kansas faces Wichita State on Saturday, December 30th in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center. Pregame on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake begins at 2:30 p.m., with tipoff at 3:00 p.m.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

