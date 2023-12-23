Kevin McCullar Jr Scores Career High 34 As Jayhawks Pulls Away For Late 75-60 Win Over Yale

The Yale Bulldogs came into Allen Fieldhouse Friday evening and put on a show as the Ivy League team held a 1-point lead at halftime. But it was a career night for Kevin MuCullar Jr, who put up 34 points to lead the Jayhawks to a late surge, and victory, 75-60.

The Bulldogs, who led by as many as 11-points in the first half, kept a lead on the Jayhawks until a 13-1 run in the second half, when Kansas led 51-43 with just over 7 minutes remaining.

Leading scorers for Kansas included McCullar with 34, Nicolas Timberlake with 13, Dajuan Harris with 10. For the Bulldogs, they led in scoring with Bez Mbeng with 13 and August Mahoney with 13. Danny Wolf scored 11.

Kansas faces Wichita State on Saturday, December 30th in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center. Pregame on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake begins at 2:30 p.m., with tipoff at 3:00 p.m.