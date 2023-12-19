Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/11/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes from 12/04/23 and the Agenda as amended for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Michael Riley, Hiawatha, KS

For court appointed attorney fees

$1,100.29-District Court Fund-P.O. #6983

Clark & Platt, Charted, Manhattan, KS

For Court appointed attorney fees

$1,711.68-District Court-P.O. #6982

Johnson County Medical

For Autopsy

$3,618.00-Coroner Expenses-P.O. #6946

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-23-12-11-1 to that portion of the balance remaining in the 2023 Motor Vehicle Operating Fund on December 31, 2023 be retained by the Marshall County Treasurer to be transferred to the Motor Vehicle Equipment Fund in the amount of $4,000.00. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, Ks

For Contract attorney fees

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6984

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Dallas, TX

For cutting edges, end, bolts & nuts

$2,047.29-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109527

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For 12 ½ cu yds concrete

$2,159.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109526

Truck Repair Plus, Marysville, KS

For repairs #O606F & O604W

$6,926.40-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109525

Schwab-Eaton, Manhattan, KS

For Engineering services

$3,938.92-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109524

Schell Farm & Construction, Marysville, KS

For machine hire

$1,993.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109523

Hall Brothers, Marysville, KS

For replacement of courthouse parking lot asphalt

$77,173.30-County Building Fund-P.O. #109528

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Jerrod & Jami Rose for the construction of a garage at 702 Jenkins, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the contract with Pawnee Mental Health for the appropriation of $125,030 for 2024. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the contract with Bruce’s Body Shop d/b/a Marysville Ambulance Service for the 2024 year in the amount of $326,388. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He has been in contact with the counsel for High Plains Resources regarding the seismic testing. He will bring information to the Board as he receives it.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to discuss matters of attorney client privileged discussions – possible land acquisition to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to terminate the contract with Nordhus Motors for the purchase of the property on Center Street. Unanimous.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin met with the Board. Mrs. Martin feels that as “keeper of the records” according to the Statutes, she should have the final say in when & how her historic records are scanned and indexed. She feels that putting the information online creates an increased chance of fraud not to mention the additional costs for a larger server to hold the information and an additional module through the software company CIC to maintain and access these records. Mrs. Martin would rather have Salina Blue do the scanning if the Board insists upon having it done outside of the office.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the 21 tax abatements presented in the amount of $2,007.56. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson asked permission to interview and hire for the open position in her office. No action taken.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board discussed an employee appreciation breakfast. The Wagon Wheel is unavailable. The Board gave direction to County Clerk to check into a couple of other options.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with just the Board present with the option to call in County Clerk Sandy Wilson to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:35 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:37 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.