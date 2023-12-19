Mandy Fincham Named New Mitchell County Convention & Tourism Director

Mitchell County Convention and Tourism has hired a new director to fulfill the strategic plan of tourism in the county. Starting January 1st, Mandy Fincham of Beloit will market and digitally advertise locally and statewide for the tourism program. MCC Tourism advertises for events, attractions and tourism-related businesses, focusing on reaching outward to invite visitors to the area.

Mandy has a strong background in marketing starting with a Bachelor of Communication at Simpson College, Indianola, IA. She worked for various newspapers in advertising and journalism, spent five years at North Central Regional Planning Commission as a community specialist, opened Kettle Coffee, a small restaurant and coffee shop in 2018, and has been a communications manager for North Central Regional Medical Foundation for the past three years. Mandy was part of Leadership Mitchell County, part of the Beloit Comprehensive Planning Committee, and helped write the grant for the North Campus one-mile trail.

Mandy and Lucille Heller, current director, will work together in January, 2024, to transition the tourism strategic plan into a new year.