Kansas Takes Down Missouri In Border Showdown 73-64

LAWRENCE, KAN. – The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks faced the Missouri Tigers Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in a rematch of the Border Showdown series.

Missouri started the game hot, leading Kansas by double-digits before the Jayhawks closed the half with a 14-0 run, sparked by Elmarko Jackson hitting a 3-pointer to take the first lead of the game, 41-29 at halftime.

Kansas improves to 9-1 on the season and will face Indiana next Saturday in Bloomington. Pregame on 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake will begin at 11 a.m., followed by tipoff at 11:30 a.m.

BOX SCORE