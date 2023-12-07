New Beloit City Manager Announced

Mayor Tom Naasz and the Beloit City Council report that Halley Roberson is their approved candidate to be Beloit’s next City Manager. At its regular meeting on December 6, the City Council unanimously voted to move forward with finalizing Roberson’s employment agreement.

“Ms. Roberson will arrive in Beloit with a proven municipal track record in overseeing construction of vital infrastructure projects,” said Mayor Naasz. “Her leadership skills and public service align seamlessly with our community goals. Our city is poised for sustainable growth under her guidance.”

Roberson’s diverse experience spans more than 20 years in local, state, and federal government management and nonprofit sector leadership. She leaves her position as Oberlin City Manager after serving more than six years. During her tenure, she led the construction of a new power plant and power line upgrades. She is credited with many other infrastructure and technology improvements, all accomplished without raising property taxes or utility rates. Her Oberlin tenure is also noteworthy for the many grants she obtained for community and economic development.

Roberson is a U.S. Army Veteran. After military service, she was hired by the federal Office of Management and Budget. Her earlier career includes a decade in Texas in real estate management and nonprofit leadership. She returned to Kansas to be near family and work as an accountant at Norton Correctional Facility. In 2016, Oberlin selected Roberson to be City Manager, and in 2022, Senator Jerry Moran announced her appointment to his Service Selection Board.

“I am excited by the prospect of joining the City of Beloit team and the community,” said Roberson. “I am ready to hit the ground running and work alongside the governing body and staff to strategically define the path that will position Beloit for continued success.”

Mayor Tom Naasz expects approval of Roberson’s employment agreement at the City Council’s regular meeting on December 20. Roberson will assume her new position on January 9, 2024.

The City received 19 resumes for the position. According to Mayor Naasz, after extensive resume screening, candidate and reference interviews, department head consultation, and background checks, the City Council unanimously agreed that Halley Roberson was the most qualified candidate to be Beloit’s City Manager.

Amanda Lomax, the City Clerk and Finance Director, has been serving as Interim City Manager since City Manager Jason Rabe resigned in June. “Mandy’s leadership as our Interim Manager allowed the City to continue progress on numerous fronts, including the water treatment plant project,” said Mayor Naasz. “We are immensely grateful to her and appreciate her hard work over the last several months.”

The City plans to host a community welcome reception for the new City Manager shortly after she assumes the position.