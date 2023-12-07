K-State Agriculture Today: 1575 – Calcium and Phosphorus for Pigs…Bulls Ready for Winter

  • Calcium and Phosphorus in Swine Nutrition
  • Managing Bulls in the Cold
  • Keeping Houseplants Alive

 

00:01:05 – Calcium and Phosphorus in Swine Nutrition: Jordan Gebhardt, K-State swine nutrition veterinarian, and Larissa Becker, K-State animal sciences and industry PhD student, begin the show by explaining the work they have done to better understand calcium and phosphorus needs in swine nutrition.

Larissa’s Presentation

Swine Nutrition Guide

 

00:12:05 – Managing Bulls in the Cold: K-State cow-calf Extension specialist Jason Warner keeps the show going by discussing bull management in the winter. He explains what cattle producers should keep in mind.

Supplementation Considerations for Bulls Following Breeding

Cow-calf Production Clinic on Dec. 14

 

00:23:05 – Keeping Houseplants Alive : Rounding out today’s show is K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, as he talks about winter care for houseplants and offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy through the holidays.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

