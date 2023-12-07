K-State Agriculture Today: 1575 – Calcium and Phosphorus for Pigs…Bulls Ready for Winter

Calcium and Phosphorus in Swine Nutrition

Managing Bulls in the Cold

Keeping Houseplants Alive

00:01:05 – Calcium and Phosphorus in Swine Nutrition: Jordan Gebhardt, K-State swine nutrition veterinarian, and Larissa Becker, K-State animal sciences and industry PhD student, begin the show by explaining the work they have done to better understand calcium and phosphorus needs in swine nutrition.

Larissa’s Presentation

Swine Nutrition Guide

00:12:05 – Managing Bulls in the Cold: K-State cow-calf Extension specialist Jason Warner keeps the show going by discussing bull management in the winter. He explains what cattle producers should keep in mind.

Supplementation Considerations for Bulls Following Breeding

Cow-calf Production Clinic on Dec. 14

00:23:05 – Keeping Houseplants Alive : Rounding out today’s show is K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, as he talks about winter care for houseplants and offers tips for keeping live Christmas trees healthy through the holidays.

